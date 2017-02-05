Day Three of the Volcom Pipe Pro brought out a few big names on the ‘CT roster, and under expectant watch for the day, and under an especially bright spotlight for 2017, will be Kelly Slater, who will allegedly hang up the jersey after the season’s end. The 11-time world champ, and last year’s Pipe Pro winner, had his work cut out for him in his heat: Bruce Irons, an in-form Seth Moniz, and Maui superkid Imaikalani Devault, all bringing heat to the field at glassy 6-8-foot Pipeline and Backdoor. Slater would finish third, and he’d take a terrific fall on his last wave, which nearly scrubbed him on the reef. “I wasn’t happy I lost,” Slater said in a post-heat interview. “But I was happy I didn’t get hurt.” With Slater now out of the competition, the other names who made first-rate runs yesterday – not just Irons and Moniz, but also John Florence, Mason Ho, and brothers Koa and Makuakai Rothman – will eye the title as the event returns this week.

Volcom Pipe Pro Day Three Results:

H1: (1) Nathan Florence, (2) Kiron Jabour, (3) Dean Bowen, (4) Taichi Wakita

H2: (1) Griffin Colapinto, (2) Jeronimo Vargas, (3) Kai Mana Henry, (4) Manuel Selman

H3: (1) Soli Bailey, (2) Leandro Usuna, (3) Joshua Moniz, (4) Wyatt McHale

H4: (1) Brian Toth, (2) Billy Kemper, (3) Luis Diaz, (4) Kaimana Jaquias

H5: (1) Tom Whitaker, (2) Koa Rothman, (3) Olamana Eleogram, (4) Jack Robinson

H6: (1) Koa Smith, (2) Hank Gaskell, (3) Joshua Burke, (4) Bino Lopes

H7: (1) O’Neill Massin, (2) Mitch Coleborn, (3) Kaito Ohashi, (4) Nomme Mignot

H8: (1) John John Florence, (2) Balaram Stack, (3) Kaito Kino, (4) Ezra Sitt

H9: (1) Seth Moniz, (2) Bruce Irons, (3) Kelly Slater, (4) Imaikalani deVault

H10: (1) Mason Ho, (2) Yago Dora, (3) Maxine Huscenot, (4) Cody Young

H11: (1) Aritz Aranburu, (2) David do Carmo, (3) Reo Inaba, (4) Taumata Puhetini

H12: (1) Makuakai Rothman, (2) Miguel Tudela, (3) Jesse Mendes, (4) Carlos Munoz

H13: (1) Marco Giorgi (URY), (2) Wiggolly Dantas, (3) Shayden Pacarro, (4) Kekoa Cazimero

H14: (1) Lucas Silveira, (2) Makai McNamara, (3) Gatien Delahaye, (4) Torrey Meister