2016 is wrapped, locked down, and buried deep in the sands of surf antiquity. But with how dismal the beginning of Southern California’s 2017 has been surf-wise, we’re thankful for (and envious of) the footage still streaming in from the 808. Here’s the Reef team’s most recent highlight reel, with Kai Otton letting loose, Mitch Crews stomping through turns, and Mikala Jones toying with POV pits. Click play to watch the second of Reef’s two-parter, from a productive season on the North Shore.