Photographer Alex Laurel wanted to put a lens on Nazaré from every angle during a December freesurf after the BWWT contest. Thank goodness the lumbering wave isn’t camera-shy, because the giant rolled in and gave more screentime for the progressive chargers who test our assumptions of what’s possible in heavy conditions. Featured surfers include Alex Botelho, Andres Flores, Francisco Porcella, Kai Lenny, Lucas Chumbo, Natxo Gonzales, and Zac Haynes.