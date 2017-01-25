Watch: New Documentary on Gerry Lopez, Project Uluwatu

Here’s a beautiful short documentary by Nathan Myers, featuring Gerry Lopez and Rob Machado, on the efforts being taken to preserve the surf mecca Lopez first pioneered in the 1970s: Bali. Starting with a long talk story Lopez gave about his time there during its early days of exploration, with the notorious Boyum brothers as well as some of the top talents in the surfing world at the time, Myers’ documentary moves on to the current state of the region, and the efforts being taken to keep Uluwatu and the surrounding area as pristine and desirable as it was when Lopez and friends first laid eyes on it.