A little over a year ago, a shaggy-haired Sean released “Fear The Sea Mullet”, which featured small-wave pop that could make even Filipe Toledo dizzy. Even more impressive were the heavy water step-offs at some of Southeast Australia’s most notorious slabs. His latest release stays true to both strengths. Masterminded by up-and-coming surf filmmaker Max Zappas, this edit speaks volumes of the South Oz surf scene and what that coastline brings to the global table.