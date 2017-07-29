Watch the Supergirl Pro

Billed as “The World’s Largest Women’s Surf Event and Festival,” the Supergirl pro boasts 120 competitors, including World Champion Carissa Moore and Tour standouts like Courtney Conlogue, Malia Manuel, Lakey Peterson, Coco Ho, Sage Erickson, Laura Enever, Bianca Buitendag, Nikki Van Dijk, Alessa Quizon, Johanne Defay, Tatiana Weston-Webb, and more. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Oceanside, California, so stay tuned to see some of the most talented women in the sport tear through plenty of playful sandbar surf.