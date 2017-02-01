Watch: “The Green Iguana”

After being hired in 1990 by Billabong, filmmaker Jack McCoy set out with the likes of Mark Occhilupo, Munga Barry, and early New Schoolers like Ross Williams and Shane Dorian. The results were some of the rawest, most cinematographically and visually-interesting surf films of the decade, like Bunyip Dreaming and Sik Joy. But 1992’s The Green Iguana, many a surfer’s favorite, featured some of Occy’s most powerful, Raging Bull-era surfing, and it paired perfectly with West Oz reefs and some of the earliest appearances of the Mentawais’s tropical dreamscape.