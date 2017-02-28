Take the randomness of Sterling Spencer’s voice-overs, the entertaining B-roll of a Dave Malcolm edit, and some good ol’-fashion panache, and you have the formula for some high-value entertainment courtesy of Dylan Graves, AKA Casual Slice. Here, Dylan pulls all the video juice from filmers Daniel Russo, Dave Warshauer and Chris Zam, and mixes it all together to create a south of the border production. Where did Dylan learn to edit? “I just started messing with YouTube tutorials. I thought it would be cool to put my name and logo on something in the form of a video production [Laughs].”