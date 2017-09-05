Filmmaker Morgan Maassen’s distinctive blend of music (his ultimate source of inspiration) and imagery comes together once again in his latest showreel, Water II, his second personal tribute to the life aquatic.

“Water II is my ode to the place I cherish most: the sea,” Morgan tells us. “This video is a collection of some of my favorite visuals from filming in the sea, shot in Barbados, Tahiti, Hawaii, Indonesia, the Maldives, Mexico, and California.

“I did not set out to make this film so much as I gathered my favorite clips that I’ve shot recently,” he says, “and compiled them in a song I felt gave credence to all the moments I’ve enjoyed while swimming in the waves, chasing wildlife, and freediving.”

You can watch his original Water showreel below: