Recently, 16-yr-old Brazilian surf prodigy Mateus Herdy was invited to the R&D demo center in Spain to test the Wavegarden Cove. One of the most talented junior surfers in the world, Herdy was able to put his equipment through its paces in a rare solo session at the wavepool. The son of Alexandre Herdy and the nephew of Guilherme Herdy, both former pros and surf legends in Brazil, Mateus was in Europe for the first time competing in the WQS in Zarautz when he was invited to test out The Cove.