Over a recent phone call about captions for a forthcoming Puerto Rico gallery, photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig stopped on a shot of two young men in a car, grinning to the lens. Chachi was quick. “These are two of Puerto Rico’s brightest up-and-comers,” he said. “These guys are going to be big things.” One of them was regularfoot Mauro Diaz. The other was Rolando Montes, a 21-year-old regularfoot from San Juan, a dabbler in self-shaped craft, and a North Shore virgin until this last winter season, when he stayed at Quik’s Pipe house. His Hawaiian debut is worthy of your attention.