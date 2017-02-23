There’s a damn good chance surf films are the reason you first picked up a board. From The Endless Summer to Beyond Blazing Boards; Modern Collective to Chapter 11; surf movies are, and always will be, our motivator to jump in the water, even when it’s 1-foot and blown out. Surf films are everything. So we’re diving in head-first with our own SURFER original releases. And if we’re not in the editing bay, we’ll be putting the best filmmakers on high pedestals, to give them the props and hype the deserve. Because without them, where would you be right now? Probably not getting to the beach, and that’s where you should be. Always.

Follow Surfer Films:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Youtube