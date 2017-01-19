For centuries, seekers have traveled the Camino de Santiago, the pilgrimage to Galicia in Northern Spain, to visit the shrine of the apostle St. James. By the thousands, spiritual adventurers crowd the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, where the remains of the saint are buried. The road to Galicia is a sacred and storied one. Last summer, English goofyfoot Mike Lay and some close friends followed the road so many have traveled, and found more than their share of spiritual experiences along the coastline, riding everything from logs to surf mats, waxing poetic.