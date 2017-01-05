While scavenging the interweb for a throwback clip this week, we accidentally stumbled upon this gem. Stoke: What is it? A five-letter word, of course, but oh, so much more. How can you explain it? Better yet, how can you explain it to a non-surfer? It’s neither here nor there, but all of us can attest to the feeling, which is clear from this bit in Surfers, The Movie, released in 1990. From a teenage Kelly Slater, to Tom Curren at the top of his game, to Cheyne Horan, Shaun Tomson, and George Greenough, the word remains the same, but its definition is always changing. Ps. There is some excellent surfing from these fellas in this bite-sized bit, as well.