"You don't think about the cold; you think about the possibility of getting good waves."

When we talk about coldwater surf, all of our blathering on about perseverance and locals with beards like steel wool makes it seem as though the waves themselves are the uninteresting part. But strip away all the language of surfing in cold waves, and you’re left with the uncomplicated truth that tubes in the northeast, when they’re on, are just as fun as any you’ll find in warmer waters. Just watch Right Coasters Sam Hammer and Rob Kelly in wintery conditions in New Jersey as they “persevere” through chilly barrels.

