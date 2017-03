All’s quiet on the Western front. Either filmers are holding onto their footage, feeling the JW “Wayward” post-release hangover, or – what’s probably closer to the truth – because of the fact that there’s been only a few days in Santa Barbara and L.A, sometimes with rain and wind, a blessing or a curse depending on where you were looking. Thank god Calvin Knowlton hit our inboxes this morning to give us a little recap from the last couple months.