It’s cold, dark, and surprisingly not completely dusted with snow. Winter Storm Stella sure was a real treat for the boys back east – New Jersey, to be specific. With optimal conditions and Pipeline-esque tubes booming down on the “springtime” sandbar, there was only one thing left to do: Put on that neoprene armor and get to paddling. You’ll come to see there were actually a few casualties, of the foam and fiberglass kind. Featured surfers include Rob Kelly, Sam Hammer, Randy Townsend, Ben Gravy, Pat Schmidt, Zach Humphreys, Danny Mears, and Andrew Gesler.