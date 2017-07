Yago Dora made a June pit-stop at Jeffreys Bay (his first, if you can believe it) while prepping for the Ballito Pro ‘QS event. His above footage from eight eventful days affirmed what we already know about Yago: leave off the contest jersey, give him an inch of runway, and see an unexpectedly athletic airshow. Leave us some highlights before the J-Bay event starts, will you?