Yago describes the above stint through the Mentawais with his dad as a “family-vibe-kinda trip.” For some families, that’s Disneyworld, with vertical drops on mouse-themed coasters. For Yago’s, that’s a first-time trip to Greenbush, with vertical drops over razor coral, and then fun Macaronis. For nine straight days. Here’s Yago and five minutes of what he calls “one of the best trips of our lives.”