Don’t let the hair farm or the Aw-Shucks demeanor fool you: Yago Dora’s freesurfing is a stylish force. His newest edit — six minutes of loose spins, lip jams, and power turns — makes a case that he’s in his own freesurf class among his fellow Brazilians. And don’t forget: Yago is of competitive pedigree. His father Leandro is one of the country’s most accomplished coaches, he’s pushed Yago’s surfing since he was a kid, and now, Yago gets to show off on his home soil after he clinched the wildcard for the Rio Pro, where he’ll face John Florence in the first round. The Skinny Goat is quickly becoming The Ram, The Ram you see busting down a cement wall without so much as a headache. And those horns? They’re sharp.