No jerseys. No judging towers. No rules. Just raw surfing in ridiculous waves.

Young Guns brings surf competition back to its core. It started as a social media contest with over 1200 entrants and it ended with the world's 7 best under-18 surfers coming together on a dream trip to Indonesia. There, in the Psychedelic Jungle of Sumatra, the Quiksilver Young Gun Final was held with a free-surfing format that judged airs, rails and combos. And guess what — somebody went home with $10K.