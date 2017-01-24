The start of the 2017 WCT is just around the corner, and the rookie shakeup is about to begin. One of those names with a giant-killing power game is Hawaii’s Zeke Lau. Touted as the second coming of Sunny Garcia, with all that new school flair that is practically a requirement in 2K17, Lau is one to be feared in the heat draw. Give the guy some solid surf and he’s going to put down some mean tracks for his supporters back home. These next ten minutes will have you excited for the arrival of Oahu’s next title hope.