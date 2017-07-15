The Oaxacan Colossus woke up late last week and won’t quiet down. Puerto Escondido has been in brutal seasonal form lately, powered by a number of souths to lob triple-overhead ringers down the beach. A few days ago, visiting surfers like Greg Long, Alex Grey, and Jojo Roper joined the local specialists like Coco Nogales and Alvaro Malpartida at the hint of a sizable buoy reading for more pits and more carnage atop sand flattened like concrete. The result? More clips, like the highlight reel shot above by Benjamin Ginsberg.
Zicatela Thunder
Puerto Escondido packs the heat for more beachbreak destruction