Zicatela Thunder

The Oaxacan Colossus woke up late last week and won’t quiet down. Puerto Escondido has been in brutal seasonal form lately, powered by a number of souths to lob triple-overhead ringers down the beach. A few days ago, visiting surfers like Greg Long, Alex Grey, and Jojo Roper joined the local specialists like Coco Nogales and Alvaro Malpartida at the hint of a sizable buoy reading for more pits and more carnage atop sand flattened like concrete. The result? More clips, like the highlight reel shot above by Benjamin Ginsberg.