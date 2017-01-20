Week in Review 1/20/17

Caught Inside: Terrifying! Parko on single-fin: Elegant! Dogs: Gnarly!

By

AAAAGGGGGHHHHH!!!!!

*draws breath* AAAAAAGGGGGGHHHHHH!!!!!!

Strong like dog

Dogs: taking bigger donuts than you and coming up smiling.

Darwin Award Winner

Always be training

ICYMI: Beater board beat downs

The boards are soft, the sand is not.

Still, best surf report in the world

Raglan surf report guy, you never disappoint.

Parko, single-finnin’ his way to your heart

Would watch more WSL events if they looked like this.

Remember Cortes Bank?

Mike Parsons does. This date in 2001, dude set the record for nutso-est wave ever ridden.


#Cortes Bank #dog surfing #Joel Parkinson #justin housman #mike parsons #week in review #wipeouts