Week in Review 1/20/17

AAAAGGGGGHHHHH!!!!!
*draws breath* AAAAAAGGGGGGHHHHHH!!!!!!
Strong like dog
Dogs: taking bigger donuts than you and coming up smiling.
Darwin Award Winner
Always be training
ICYMI: Beater board beat downs
The boards are soft, the sand is not.
Still, best surf report in the world
Raglan surf report guy, you never disappoint.
Parko, single-finnin’ his way to your heart
Would watch more WSL events if they looked like this.
Remember Cortes Bank?
Mike Parsons does. This date in 2001, dude set the record for nutso-est wave ever ridden.