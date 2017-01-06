Week in Review 1/6/17

Evolution of the Skateboard! Great Lakes Pump! Gabby hearts Neymar!

Canyanero!

Well, the Tacoma is the exact opposite of the Simpson’s fave off-roader—the Canyanero. I just wanted to work that joke in there.

One Wheel Too Many

“It’s the difference between a Ferrari and a GTI” says Mr. Super-Relatable Guy.

Boink

Round One: Fight!

Freshwater having a moment

Great Lakes still have affordable coastal real estate. Just sayin’.

And this is why

Rare footage of the icicle beard in the wild.

Medina and Neymar, sittin’ in a tree

Turns out the life goals of wealthy Brazilian athletes are shockingly similar to dudes from Florida.

They’re all good dogs

Rose Parade shredding.


