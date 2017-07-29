Week in Review 7/29/17

Slater's new whip! Curren vs. Occy on roller skates! Keanu Reeves inspires surfers!

#Tournotes: The Kolohe Andino Surf-Off

Just a good ol’ fashioned grom fest at world-class T-Street.

Keanu Reeves explains how he inspired new surfers (sort of)

If his comment at the 2-minute mark is correct, that is quite a scary reality.

The rivalry is still alive and well

Slater’s new whip

Michael Phelps races a great white shark

Takeaway lesson: paddling away from a shark in attack mode is a futile effort.

Andre Botha on how to gain speed on a bodyboard

How great would it be if pro surfers put together homemade instructional videos like this?


