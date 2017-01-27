Week in Review 1/27/17

Like a mindsurf on ‘roids
Think your break is crowded?
Just because it’s Nazare season
Purple blobs are popping up all over place right now, so here’s a fun compilation of the worst Nazare wipeouts to remind you to stay the hell away from those purple blobs.
What Southern Californians do when it rains
More surfing from Papa Dane
ICYMI: little children are fearless
That shark was not going to get in the way of his backhand snap.
Skyler, the surfing dog
His (her?) noseriding technique is flawless.
Keala Kennelly, and the essence of Lipton Green Tea
I suddenly crave a cup of hot green tea. Weird.
Occy and Brucey
Two old mates just having a chat about Andy’s new doc, having kids, being on Tour together, and going switchfoot at Macaronis.