Week in Review 3/31/17

Wipeouts of the Year Are Here!
I’ve watched this 100 times already, and I’ll watch it 100 more
Happy B-Day Skeletor!
Ah, back when the air reverse of the day was the end-section floater
Towing-in has gone too far
Spring Break kids get younger every year
Well played, Tosh
thanks, @subaru_usa for letting people get to know the real me. enjoy! #MeetAnOwner pic.twitter.com/C0R2mI9YD4
— daniel tosh (@danieltosh) March 20, 2017
Ugly board, funny commercial
NO! STOP DOING THIS!
Nobody has ever made money from motorized surf things. Ever!