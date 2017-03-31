Week in Review 3/31/17

Oh, come on, ANOTHER motorized surfcraft thing?

Wipeouts of the Year Are Here!

I’ve watched this 100 times already, and I’ll watch it 100 more

Happy B-Day Skeletor!

Ah, back when the air reverse of the day was the end-section floater

Towing-in has gone too far

Spring Break kids get younger every year

Well played, Tosh

Ugly board, funny commercial

NO! STOP DOING THIS!

Nobody has ever made money from motorized surf things. Ever!


