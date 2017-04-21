Week in Review 4/21/17

Kai Lenny needs your help! Dorian exiled to steppy surf! Thruster turns 35!

By

TOURNOTES: WARM, FUZZY EDITION

This week’s installment of Tournotes is just a whole bunch of warm-hearted goodness

Won’t somebody get poor Kai Lenny a normal surfboard?

Maybe somebody should set up a GoFundMe campaign to get him a nice thruster

Shame: Dorian exiled to unridable waves!

We’re all one tribe

Happy Birthday, the Thruster!

The Thruster turned 35 this week. How did you celebrate?

Here’s one way to make terrible waves interesting

I guess if you’re gonna surf dribbly, two-foot Mission Beach, may as well do it at night


