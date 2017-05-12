Week in Review (5/12/17)

Rebranding the WSL! Impersonating Gabby! Violining at Nazare!

Dion takes aim at WSL! (not really)

In which a random guy reimagines the WSL’s commercials through the lens of Dion Agius

Just a dude playing the violin while surfing Nazaré

Nuno Santos loves violins and big waves. So he put two and two together!

Shark Frogger at Lowers!

Ok, we’re being trolled now

Mountains of water, mountains of ice, same diff

Imagine being so bored with surfing big-waves that this seems like a good idea

Ya, that’s Medina alright

I mean, seems like an odd thing to devote time to getting right, but this is spot-on


#Chuck Patterson #Dion Agius #Nazare #week in review