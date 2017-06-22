Week in Review 6/23/17

Kookslams of the Year! Occy does Business! Ski Chandeliers!

Psshh – Only 6 years?

What’s the deal ESPN? Dale Webster’s 40 years of everyday surfing wasn’t interesting enough?

Let us celebrate the misery of others

We’re in full-on beach days territory for the next few months, so let’s kick it off with some beach schadenfreude.

El Rollo Grande

What exactly is happening here?

Occy’s exit interview

Weirdly I dreamt I met Doug Warbrick, Rip Curl founder last night. Anyway, here’s the Occ interviewing his old boss.

Best Kookslams of the Year!

Do you realize we’re halfway through 2017? Kookslams does—best of the year so far.


