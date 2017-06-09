Week in Review (6/9/17)

Carnage and bottle-opening boardshorts!

By

It’s FINALLY here!

The Pancho Sullivan clip you’ve been waiting for, I mean. The bottle opening boardshorts are fine, I guess.

Orcas are getting jealous

Hey Socal — orcas say “Hi — we’re here too!”

Only the penitent man shall pass

Double your (dis)pleasure

Not enough bandaids in the world

Fall on asphalt at that speed, you’re pretty much just a skeleton when you stop rolling.

Some say, he’s been barreled driving a Nissan GT-R

Top Gear’s Stig has excellent choice when it comes to waves, apparently.


#boardshort bottle opener #ORCAS #Pancho Sullivan #week in review