Not everything has to have a concept. Or some in-depth story. What happened to the good old-fashioned surf trip? And what happened to Costa Rica? For years, Costa was the spot to travel to whenever the southern hemisphere came to life. But then Nicaragua and its all-day offshores hit the map, and Costa Rica suddenly took a backseat to its neighbor to the north.

A few weeks ago, we sent North Carolina’s Brett Barley and San Diego’s Ryland Rubens back to Costa Rica to dig a little deeper. Costa Rica has nearly a thousand miles of coastline - surely there’s still more to explore.

Halfway through the trip, the pair took a few wrong turns in search of a fairly popular wave, and ended up finding a perfect, sand-bottomed, barreling left point. Goofyfoot heaven. And it was completely empty. “To go to a country that’s so traveled to, and so full of surfers, and then to surf a wave like that all by ourselves was ridiculous,” Brett said. “Just two goofyfoots trading left tubes every day. We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Brett and Ryland are separated by 10 years and Middle America. Brett is from the east coast, Ryland from the west. Brett is a 27-year-old husband and father, who’s raising two kids, and Ryland, having just turned 17, is still just a kid himself. In-between barrels, we sat them down to talk about the trip, one another, and catch up on their lives and careers.

[Intro By Zander Morton / All Photos By Nicola Lugo]