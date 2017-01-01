How did this project come to fruition in the first place?



In the beginning it was for the Red Bull “Chasing the Shot” series on Mark [McInnis], but a couple of the guys on the trip were sponsored by Monster, so they ended up not being able to use it. Originally they [Red Bull] said that wasn’t a problem, but the day the edit was due they came back to me and said they couldn’t use it.



I used some of the A-clips for the “Seawolf” movie, but I was still sitting on a lot of footage. The trip was really behind-the-scenes based since we were focusing on Mark and the “Chasing the Shot” concept, so I ended up with a lot of interviews and cool candid moments rather than just surf porn.





How did you put the crew together?



I’ve done a bunch of trips with Waggy [Noah Wegrich], because he’s always down to do cold trips. He’s been coming up to Canada for the past five years. And then [Josh] Mulcoy actually lives up here part of the time, and Pete [Devries] and Noah Cohen are from here.



Mulcoy and Waggy are both from Santa Cruz, and there’s this huge generation gap between them, but they definitely connect and appreciate surfing in a place where the climate isn’t friendly. When it came down to it, we were just trying to find guys that are down to go way up north. This trip was up near Alaska, and it’s a really fickle area. So it’s hard to convince guys to go up there.

Who had the intel on that area? Had you been before?



It’s an amazing place. It’s got this huge beach, like 20 miles long, and it’s kind of like France. But it’s hard to get swell—it all comes from the Aleutians and Alaska. You get these big north swells and they usually come with a lot of wind. So it’s definitely hard to score.



It’s an amazing place. It’s got this huge beach, like 20 miles long, and it’s kind of like France. But it’s hard to get swell—it all comes from the Aleutians and Alaska. You get these big north swells and they usually come with a lot of wind. So it’s definitely hard to score.





It’s a lot different from Tofino and the west coast of Canada then?



Yeah, it is. We have a lot of big flat beaches in Tofino, but the banks aren’t great. But in that zone, because the beaches face straight north and don’t get hammered with swell, the sand stays good all year round. It’s a different vibe up there on that island. A different landscape. And it’s just so far away—you’re pretty much in Alaska. The main thing people do there is hunt, fish and drink. It’s off the beaten path, for sure.