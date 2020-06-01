Everyone has their spirit of choice, but not many can say that theirs comes with added health benefits. 100% agave tequila is one of the cleanest liquors out there and, when consumed in moderation, can actually improve your overall health. So, drink up (responsibly, that is) and enjoy in more ways than one.

LOW CAL + GLUTEN FREE

For the calorie conscious, tequila is the way to go with around 60 kcal per shot — much lower than wine, champagne and hard seltzers. 100% agave tequila is also gluten free and even helps aid in digestion by promoting growth of good bacteria.

GOOD VIBES ONLY

Contrary to other spirits, tequila is an upper rather than a downer, so it’s more likely to elevate your mood. It also contains less congeners (fermented products found in most spirits), which is much less likely to give you a hangover the next day.

SWEET DREAMS

Relaxation and calming are also some of the positive effects of tequila. A small amount before bedtime can reportedly help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

100 COCONUTS: A NATURAL TURN UP

Ready to turn up and reap some bonus health benefits? 100 Coconuts has infused 100% agave tequila into their delicious 100% Pure Coconut Water for the best results you could ask for in a cocktail. Enjoyed in moderation, you can sip your way to good health all summer long! www.100coconuts.com