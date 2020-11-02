Endurance athletes exude extraordinary physical fitness. Whether a long distance runner, a triathlete, a rower or any other high-endurance sport athlete or enthusiast, there are pitfalls that can accompany strenuous activity. Endurance athletes typically develop the stamina to exert less than maximum effort over a prolonged period, allowing them to go farther for longer in the end. This ability to exert over long periods of time means endurance athletes need a great recovery regimen to combat the exertion they do, both mentally and physically. Enter CBD – the potential benefits for endurance athletes are endless, just like the seemingly endless training sessions ahead.

What Is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally derived compounds found in cannabis sativa and hemp plants. CBD, along with other cannabinoids have been thought to help with an abundance of health and wellness related issues, from pain relief to sleep aid to stress reduction. CBD is the often less known cousin of THC, typically known in relation to marijuana. However, CBD is vastly different than THC and offers different therapeutic properties that can benefit athletes without causing issues in the direction of drug testing.

CBD interacts directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or the ECS. This body system is known for controlling and contributing to things like mood, appetite, pain and inflammation. By interacting with the receptors within the ESC, cannabidiol is able to impact the body and brain’s response to a number of things. This interaction has proven beneficial for people from all walks of life, including athletes.

CBD For Pain & Inflammation

Though research is limited but emerging, there is promise in the direction of CBD being effective for pain relief and the management of inflammation. CBD is able to block or elaborate the transmission of messages to and from the brain, positively combating potential feelings of pain. Similarly, CBD is thought to have the ability to manage inflammation through these interactions, which can be highly beneficial for athletes or sports enthusiast who overexert or need a boost to their recovery program.

Training stresses for endurance athletes can lead to increased performance through adaption, but prolonged wear and tear or trauma can also lead to injuries and or pain. CBD’s interaction and ability to help the ESC maintain homeostasis (a balance), can allow athletes to dial down pain and inflammation following a strenuous workout or training session. When it comes to pain and inflammation, using a CBD topical is a great choice for endurance athletes. By applying directing to an impacted area, targeted relief can be found in a CBD topical or cream.

A Natural Alternative

Pain management is a common aspect of athletic training. Over-the-counter pain and anti-inflammatory medications have been used for decades, but there is always the potential for side effects. Though again, research is still limited surrounding CBD, there is little evidence in the direction of negative side-effects. CBD could offer a natural alternative to commonly prescribed opioids or NSAIDS. An increased risk of addiction, renal damage or overdose could be combated by integrating CBD to an athletic recovery routine. Always consult a doctor or trainer before changing or adding anything to your regimen in the direction of medicine, natural alternative or not.

Reduce Stress or Anxiety

When it comes to athletic competition or participation of any kind, there can be a bit (or a lot) of stress involved. Whether it’s the anticipation of an upcoming event or the adrenaline from a competition or strenuous activity itself, stress and anxiety can certainly be debilitating factors. CBD’s interaction with the ESC can aid in stress reduction or anxiety disorders similarly to the way it impacts pain and inflammation. CBD does not cause the sometimes intoxicating feeling accompanied by THC, but it can help to increase or stimulate serotonin levels and signals, leading to a reduction in stress or anxiety. Whether taken prior to an event or following, CBD could have a positive impact on the athletic mindset. One of the fastest ways to feel achieve this is through sublingual consumption, or through the use of a quality CBD oil.

Improved Sleep Quality

Better or more sleep is one of the most effective ways an athlete can accomplish training gains, especially for endurance athletes who need to be rested for extended sessions. CBD can aid in the direction of sleep by helping you to feel calmer, inducing better sleep. CBD’s ability to interact with the ESC and neurotransmitters that impact sleep and relaxation can lead to a more restful sleep and combat cases of insomnia. Similarly, CBD’s ability to reduce inflammation and pain, which can be contributing factors to sleep interference, adding CBD to your pre-bed routine and following a training session could lead to better rest and recovery. There are even CBD products created specifically with sleep in mind, combining CBD with melatonin for a great nights sleep.

CBD For Endurance Athletes: In Conclusion

The increased popularity of CBD, especially with products crafted specifically with athletic lifestyles in mind, could have a positive impact on training and recovery programs. Endurance athletes are known to have outstanding athletic abilities and stamina; adding CBD could up the ante even more. There is a lot to still learn about CBD, but limited studies and anecdotal evidence point in the direction of a benefits all endurance athletes could gain from. If you are an athlete or an active lifestyle enthusiast looking to run that extra mile, turn to Tribe CBD for all your active CBD needs. From curated CBD shots for sleep and energy, to cold-therapy relief cream, Tribe CBD has you covered from start to finish line.