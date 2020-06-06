CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of many naturally occurring compounds in cannabis and hemp plants. Research surrounding CBD is still limited, but there are signs pointing toward effective promise in the realms of pain, inflammation and muscle soreness. Treating conditions as such can be very necessary for athletes, but especially those in the professional fields who could suffer injury or over exertion during an athletic competition.

From football players, to surfers, skiers and skaters, CBD can have a positive impact on any athlete dealing with high-impact or action sports. Here are just a few reasons athletes should consider CBD for an additional to their sports training regimen.

CBD as a Non-Psychoactive Treatment for Pain

One of the largest benefits thought to accompany CBD is its ability to aid in relief or alleviate pain. CBD interacts directly with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the body, eliminating free-radicals, restoring balance and reducing inflammation. For athletes who participate in intense exercise or high-impact movements, CBD can be a great natural option for relief. While THC, the often better known psychoactive cousin of CBD, can also be used to treat pain but has been shown to potentially impair short-term memory among other unwanted side-effects for athletes.

CBD is ideal for action sports athletes specifically because it does not create a dependency like some other pain management medications can. In fact, some research suggests that CBD could actually be used to treat addiction to opioids or similar substances. Because CBD works with the CB1 and CB2 receptors, there has been some controversy on the psychoactive aspect of CBD and THC, but the interaction with the receptors is different and CBD won’t get you high.

CBD and Drug Testing

Utilizing CBD as a natural alternative for pain relief and inflammation can be an ideal choice because it does not appear on drug tests. Taking CBD shouldn’t cause you to test positive for THC on a drug test, however there are some sports leagues and organizations that prohibit the use of THC, so always air on the side of caution in case. In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances, but THC remains on the list.

Though you should always be sure to check label claims, and compound amounts, the amount of THC permitted in CBD products must fall under 0.3%, which limits the ability for a “high” feeling and the appearance on a drug test. The risk increases if you take CBD from an unreliable source, so be sure to turn only to reliable and third-party tested CBD companies.

If you are an athlete who undergoes drug testing and you choose to try CBD as an alternative for pain relief or stress reduction, rely only on products you can trust. Some CBD companies are even specifically catered for athletes or those with an active lifestyle.

Ideal CBD Products for Athletes

When it comes to CBD use for athletes, there can be a variety of methods of consumption or application. Oils and tinctures are the most ideal form of sublingual consumption, entering the bloodstream immediately and producing effects quickly. Oils and tinctures are ideal for pain relief as well as mental health, stress reduction, sleep, etc. CBD topicals are a great choice for effective pain relief, applied directly to an affected area. CBD recovery rubs or cold therapy creams, such as Tribe CBD’s Broad Spectrum Cold Therapy Hemp CBD Cream, are perfect for targeted application and absorb through the skin rapidly

Key Takeaways

CBD is a great alternative for athletes and active people when it comes to pain relief, inflammation and mental health. Because the compound is naturally derived it can serve as an ideal replacement for traditional medications, but should be still be treated as potentially appearing on a drug test. Although CBD and THC are different and with varying effects, there is an association of one to the other, especially in the world of sports. When turning to CBD as an athlete, be sure to always turn to reliable products and companies with accurate label claims and third-party lab test results.

