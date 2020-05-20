Over the past few years, CBD has emerged as a vital supplement for surfers and their grueling routines. For professional athletes, cannabidiol serves as a great natural alternative for ailments. For surfers in particular, used to ripping on the world’s biggest waves, CBD is the perfect option for aiding in muscle recovery, inflammation and stress.

What is CBD? Where did it come from?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the compounds present in hemp plants. Unlike its counterpart THC, CBD does not have psychoactive properties, but rather promotes a whole wealth of other effects on the brain and the body. CBD works by targeting receptors in the endocannabinoid system. The ECS works largely to regulate functions such as pain, sleep and mood.

CBD has been used in medicine for thousands of years, being a staple in natural medicine practices like Chinese and Indian medicine. However, it wasn’t until the latter half of the 20th century that CBD was isolated from other compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants, for standalone use and benefits.

In the years since, CBD has been a force to reckon with in the health and wellness realms. Since the 2018 Farm Bill and the broad legalization in the US, the compound has been found more widely and continues to gain popularity.

Why is CBD great for athletes? Surfers especially?

As athletes, the body can undergo some serious strain. As far as surfers, the strain can be immense, from the moment you enter the water to the time you stand to ride it out. CBD has strong anti-inflammatory properties, serving as a great tool for muscle soreness and recovery. CBD works directly with your body to block inflammation and pain receptors from over firing. CBD can be a good asset for an injury recovery program, not only for its pain management capabilities but also to regulate stress.

For professional athletes concerned with competitions, CBD is perfect for helping wise the mind. It again works directly with the ECS to deliver an overall feeling of wellness for both mind and body. CBD has also been shown to help with sleep, another great recovery tool for athletes.

In 2017, CBD was removed from the controlled substance list, which opened the door for athletes concerned over drug testing. CBD, unlike marijuana and THC, is allowed for athletes to use. That being said, if you are subject to drug testing, be sure you know the CBD product you are using contains no trace amount of THC that could prompt a failure.

How to consume CBD?

There are a wide variety of CBD products on the market these days. From balms to oils and just about everything in between, the options are there, but is the quality?

When shopping for a reliable CBD product, it is always important to read and review all label claims. Most CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC, but the only way to be sure is to check label claims and even look toward third-party testing. Many CBD companies will turn to labs for an independent check on their CBD products potency and purity.

CBD can be consumed sublingually or applied topically. Sublingual consumption is most commonly though the use of a dropper bottle filled with oil or tincture. It can be taken by mouth, allowing it to enter the bloodstream and benefits to be felt quickly. CBD is also available in a variety of liquid forms, whether you are adding it to your coffee or drinking something pre-dosed and made. CBD can also be applied topically, a popular choice for athletes. There are products specifically crafted for topical pain relief, making them a great choice for muscle recovery and bodily wellness.

