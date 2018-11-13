As a proud Cal Poly alumn…alumni? Alumnus? Alum? I can never remember the right term, it warms the heart to see a fellow Mustang out there trying to succeed in the big bad world, attempting new things, employing the Cal Poly "Learn by Doing" motto.

In this case, that Mustang is Rose Badrigian, founder of a new surf wax company: BooBees.

Now that's one hell of a name.

Within it, three issues near and dear to Badrigian's heart are addressed: Women's rights, bee health, and ocean health. The name BooBees is meant to be a conversation starter, a record scratch, if you will. A clever twist on the sexualization rampant in the surf industry. "Our name is polarizing – it makes you think twice about, well – what we're about," says their website.

As you'd imagine, the wax is made from beeswax, not petroleum-based wax. They also donate a little of their profits to bee restoration programs. The plan is to have manufacturing facilities near areas that see a lot of surf tourism—overseas, presumably—to support local economies that see a lot of visiting surfers, but not a lot of economic help.

Laugh if you want at the name, but that's all on the up and up.

Badrigian has secured a couple investors and BooBees is incubating away at Cal Poly's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a program sure to be flooding lineups from Santa Cruz to Ocean Beach with well-meaning disruptors making that sweet Silicon Valley coin after cutting their teeth on Pismo Beach's soft pierside slop.

So what do you think? Are you ready for surf wax that solves a problem beyond traction? You into the name? I think it's great. Surf wax should be fun, it's a fun name. Even my cynical grouchy side can't really find fault. Go get 'em, BooBees.