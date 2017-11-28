If the cost of a ticket has been holding you back from cashing in some chips and booking a ticket to Indo or somewhere, well, you’ve got a day or so to come up with another excuse to not go. Plane tickets are going to be as cheap as they ever really get on Tuesday, November 28th, according to Hopper, an airline travel app. Hopper reports they saw double the amount of fare sales last year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

They think this has something to do with slowdowns in flight purchases this time of year. Most likely, if you’re traveling somewhere for Christmas, you booked your flight a long time ago, and you may not have bought tickets for any winter trips yet. So, boom, airlines slash prices.

But who cares why? Where can we go?

Feeling an itch for Cabo? How about average round-trip prices from the U.S. for, like, $350? Offseason Indo trip in the cards? You’ll be able get to Singapore for $670 round trip then jet over to Jakarta. The friendly Caribbean vibe and the shallow reefbreaks of Bocas del Toro in Panama are expected to be a mere $520 from the U.S. Costa Rica tickets can be had for about $350.

Hopper’s got a whole list of cities and predicted prices for what they’re calling “Travel Deal Tuesday.” Check it out. And again, these prices will be TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28th ONLY!

What a great time to throw responsibility to the wind and flex a little credit card muscle. Personally, I’d probably spring for an offseason trip to the Ments or something, to see what gleaming jewels are to be found when the hordes are away. Panama is also [kisses fingers] beautiful this time of year. But I’m married and lazy. You go have fun.