Leo Fio: The Gucci Prince of Surfing

Leonardo Fioravanti, currently ranked #9 on the WQS, #41 on the WCT, is #1 on the world rankings of posh sponsorship gigs. The beautiful Italian has been on the Gucci payroll for a bit now, looking more like a star midfielder for Serie A's Juventus side than a 'QS slugger.

High Snobiety interviewed the man about his gig this week. And what a dream gig. The crown prince of Italian surfing, the continent's finest pleasures at his bejeweled fingerprints, a Gucci shirt unbuttoned to the waist, Gucci shorts slung low around the hips, a Britt Merrick sled tucked beneath the arm, pedaling down to a shimmering European beachbreak somewhere.

Who needs the 'CT anyway? Look at this man.