Secret Spot Surf Photography 101

Luke Cederman’s years-long Youtube web series, “The Raglan Surf Report” is criminally, criminally underreported. This guy is down there in god’s own country, the fabulous New Zealand (albeit on the objectively inferior northern island, but still), making video after hilarious video chronicling the struggles of what it means to be a surfer in today’s hectic world. Give the man a subscribe, willya?

Sometimes he takes on how to talk your way out of surfing big waves. Other times he covers surfing with cherished friends or the importance of fins. He even works in actual surf reports.

His latest piece is an excellent step-by-step guide to photographing secret spots with a social media-enabled smartphone. Take notes, would be surf lineup photographers out there. This is how it’s done.