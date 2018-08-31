With his ferocious power game and proclivity toward tucking in deep behind thick-lipped curtains, the 6-foot, 170-pound Sebastian “Seabass” Zietz is as tough on his surfboards as any pro on tour. On this episode of SURFER's Board Forum, we asked Seabass to run us through the finer points of four blades he recently packed-up for a trip to Indo. Though there was some homogeny in volume (all the boards came in around 27 liters), the Kauaiian's quiver included boards with varied rockers, tail shapes, and constructions, and was devised to withstand the onslaught of one of world's best surfers putting them through their paces in the range of near-perfect waves on offer in and around the Mentawais.

Surfer: Sebastian Zietz

Height: 6'0'' Weight: 170 lbs

Boards:

Channel Islands "Fever" Model: 6'0'' x 18 5/8 x 2 5/16 (27 liters)

Channel Islands “Fever” Model, epoxy with "Spine-Tek:" 6’0″ x 18 5/8″ x 2 5/16″ (27 liters)

Channel Islands "Proton" Model: 6'0″ x 18 3/4″ x 2 3/8″ (27 liters)

Channel Islands "Rookie" Model: 5’11” x 18 7/8″ x 2 5/16″ (27 liters)