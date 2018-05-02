Design Forum: Album Surf’s Fascination Model

The trend of adapting wider, flatter, fishier templates to high performance shortboards over the last decade, or so, has been a boon for nearly everyone outside of featherweight groms or competitive surf stars. Enhanced paddle power, effortless speed, augmented wiggle, the voluminous fish outline has changed the game for the common-surfer.

As approachable as the fish has become, asymmetrical designs have remained the compulsion of the experimental minded class.

Album Surf’s Fascination model seeks to change that. Taking the much-beloved fish template and shortening the heel side rail, the Fascination paddles and generates speed through flat sections, like a fish, without limiting the rider to more horizontal down-the-line surfing--especially backside--like fishes tend to do, according to Album's Matt Parker.

Here, Parker walks us through the comprehensible appeal of Album's alluring new asym.