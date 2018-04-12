Design Forum: Album Surfboard’s Insanity Model

Matt Parker on why the Insanity is the rational choice for your one board quiver

Since launching in the early 2000s, Southern California's Album Surfboards has cultivated worldwide intrigue, adapting an emphasis on elegant, minimal aesthetics to a range of distinctive, functional shapes built for a variety of waves. Album's newest model–a sleek, sable swallow-tail hybrid shortboard, developed under the feet of team rider, Josh Kerr–is yet another example of the board brand's ability to deploy subtlety to create something radical.

With minor adjustments to Kerrzy's go-to step-up--mellowed entry rocker, an elongated flat panel, and added width–the Insanity has diverse appeal, as it’s meant to generate speed in small, gutless surf, yet it remains curvy enough to maneuver when things go more cylindrical.

Here, Album's Matt Parker walks us through the intricate simplicity of what he says is an ideal shape for the one board quiver.