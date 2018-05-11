Some of the surfing’s best shapers, craftsmen and craftswomen congregated last weekend at the Del Mar fairgrounds for the giant surfboard rail fondle-fest known as The Boardroom Show. The latest shapes and developments in materials were unveiled by proprietors eager to share their creations. SURFER managed to corner a few of the exhibitors to go over their latest designs. From the tried and true versatility of …Lost’s original Round Nose Fish to the futuristic musings of hydrodynamic theorist Daniel Thomson, a collage of potential summertime go-tos get broken down below.