For Rusty Surfboard's newest groveler, the SD, diversity seems to be the guiding principle. If you live in a region like San Diego, you know that even an underwhelming swell will produce a variety of conditions between North and South counties. Thus, the prototypical short-wide-flat summertime groveler, while dependable for stroking into gutless surf, has the potential to leave one wanting once up and riding. Which is why Rusty Surfboard's San Diego-based scion Clint Preisendorfer threw a litany of high performance features into the SD. Most notably the combination of the board's dome deck, low apex rails, and deep single concave, provide much needed lift in smaller surf.

Here, Preisendorfer tells us what makes the SD his go-to summertime board.