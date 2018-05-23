2018 Bali Facts And Stats

All the info you'll need for the upcoming Corona Bali Pro

It’s finally happening. We’re returning to Bali for the first time since the wildly successful event in 2013. Why has it been so long? We saw a ton of amazing scores during that event and yet, POOF, it disappeared from the schedule as quickly as it appeared.

But here we are, returning to the site of one of the most high performance events in memory. Hopefully we can see the same level of intensity once again.

Here’s a few statistics to consider when planning your Fantasy Surfer teams:

– With three events in the book so far*, no surfer has made it to the quarterfinals more than twice. (* Remember, Margaret River event has yet to be completed)

– There are 16 men surfers in this year’s event that surfed in the 2013 Bali event.

– Jordy Smith, who many are calling a favorite to perform well at this event, is actually riding a pretty bad losing streak. He has not made it past the 3rd Round of an event since he finished Runner-up at Trestles in 2017. If you’re keeping track, that’s 6 straight events of Round 3 losses.

– From the Top 10 surfers in the rankings in 2017, there are currently only 4 of them still ranked inside the Top 10. And of those 4, only two of them (Julian Wilson & Filipe Toledo) have improved their ranking since the end of 2017.

– This is the first year that the women will be competing at the Championship Tour level in Bali. Back in 2013, there was no women’s event.

And now, on to the facts:

WHO: The Men's WSL Top 34 + 2 wildcards, and the Women's WSL Top 17 + 1 wildcard.

WHAT: Event No.5 of the Men's & Women's 2018 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: May 27 – June 9, 2018

WHERE: Keramas, Bali, Indonesia

TIME ZONE: Keramas, Bali, Indonesia is 12 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 15 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00am, Sunday, May 27th in Bali is 7:00pm, Saturday, May 27th in New York, and 4:00pm Saturday, May 27th in Los Angeles. If you're not in any of those time zones and want to know the difference in time from Rio to your area, we recommend visiting TimeAndDate.com.

INJURIES / REPLACEMENTS / WILDCARDS: As of today (May 23rd USA, May 24th AUS), Caio Ibelli is the only surfer to withdraw from the event. He has been replaced in the draw by Miguel Pupo. Mikey Wright has been added to the event as a wildcard. The final wildcard is TBA.

On the women’s side, no injuries have been reported. The final spot has yet to be announced.

2018 Men's Corona Bali Pro

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Italo Ferreira, Joel Parkinson, Ian Gouveia

Heat 2: Owen Wright, Ezekiel Lau, Keanu Asing

Heat 3: John John Florence, Michael Rodrigues, Michael February

Heat 4: Filipe Toledo, Conner Coffin, Miguel Pupo

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Tomas Hermes, Mikey Wright

Heat 6: Julian Wilson, Connor O'Leary, TBA

Heat 7: Kolohe Andino, Jeremy Flores, Joan Duru

Heat 8: Jordy Smith, Kanoa Igarashi, Jesse Mendes

Heat 9: Adrian Buchan, Griffin Colapinto, Kelly Slater

Heat 10: Michel Bourez, Matt Wilkinson, Pat Gudauskas

Heat 11: Wade Carmichael, Frederico Morais, Willian Cardoso

Heat 12: Adriano DeSouza, Sebastian Zietz, Yago Dora

2018 Women's Corona Bali Pro

Upcoming Round 1 Heats:

Heat 1: Tyler Wright, Johanne Defay, Coco Ho

Heat 2: Tatiana Weston-Webb, Caroline Marks, Bronte Macauley

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Sage Erickson, TBA

Heat 4: Lakey Peterson, Keely Andrew, Paige Hareb

Heat 5: Carissa Moore, Silvana Lima, Courtney Conlogue

Heat 6: Nikki Van Dijk, Sally Fitzgibbons, Malia Manuel

And don’t forget, the winner of the last event in Bali, Joel Parkinson, scored a perfect heat in that event: