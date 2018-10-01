We’ve finished the chlorinated portion of the 2018 tour (ie: wave pool events) and we’re now headed directly into the home stretch of the Men’s and Women’s title races. Filipe Toledo has a narrow lead over Gabriel Medina and Julian Wilson is quite a bit off the pace as the only other Men’s contender with just 3 events left. On the Women’s side, Stephanie Gilmore has a substantial lead over Lakey Peterson as the final 2 Women’s event line up.

Typically, the France event tends to be a war of attrition as the event typically sees a large variety of conditions, wild tidal swings, and event relocations. This typically favors the relaxed and flexible surfer that can adapt to the varied landscape of the event.

WHO: The WSL Men's Top 34 + 2 wildcards & the WSL Women's Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: Stop #9 of the Men's & Women’s 2018 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: October 3-14, 2018

WHERE: Landes, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

TIME ZONE: France operates by the Central European Time Zone. This means that 8:00 am, October 3rd, in Landes is:

3:00 pm, October 3rd, in Tokyo

4:00 pm, October 3rd, in Sydney

7:00 am, October 3rd, in the United Kingdom

2:00 am, October 3rd, in New York

11:00 pm, October 2nd, in Los Angeles

8:00 pm, October 2nd, in Honolulu

Plan accordingly. If your time zone equivalent is not listed above, we recommend visiting www.TimeAndDate.com to see yours.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS: Gabriel Medina & Carissa Moore

WILDCARDS / INJURIES / INJURY REPLACEMENTS: (Updated Oct 1st, 2018) On the men's side, Kelly Slater, John John Florence, and Caio Ibelli are OUT due to injuries. Wiggolly Dantas, Miguel Pupo, and Jorgann Couzinet are IN as injury replacements. Mikey Wright and Ryan Callinan are the event wildcards. All are now available for trading on FantasySurfer.com.

On the women's side, Tyler Wright is out due to extended illness from J-Bay and Silvana Lima will miss the event after having knee surgery. They have been replaced by Pauline Ado and Macy Callaghan. Vahine Fierro has been added as the event wildcard.

EVENT WEBSITE: Tune into the WSL's event live at WorldSurfLeague.com

HEAT DRAW:

2018 Quiksilver Pro France

Upcoming Round One Heats:

Heat 1: Jordy Smith, Ezekiel Lau, Matt Wilkinson

Heat 2: Owen Wright, Sebastian Zietz, Joan Duru

Heat 3: Italo Ferreira, Yago Dora, Keanu Asing

Heat 4: Julian Wilson, Frederico Morais, Wiggolly Dantas

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Tomas Hermes, Ryan Callinan

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo, Connor O'Leary, Jorgann, Couzinet

Heat 7: Wade Carmichael, Adriano DeSouza, Miguel Pupo

Heat 8: Kolohe Andino, Adrian Buchan, Ian Gouveia

Heat 9: Kanoa Igarashi, Michael, Rodrigues, Pat Gudauskas

Heat 10: Michel Bourez, Griffin Colapinto, Jesse Mendes

Heat 11: Mikey Wright, Conner Coffin, Michael February

Heat 12: Jeremy Flores, Willian Cardoso, Joel Parkinson

2018 Roxy Pro France

Upcoming Round One Heats:

Heat 1: Caroline Marks, Nikki Van Dijk, Bronte Macauley

Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Coco Ho, Paige Hareb

Heat 3: Stephanie Gilmore, Sage Erickson, Vahine Fierro

Heat 4: Lakey Peterson, Courtney Conlogue, Pauline Ado

Heat 5: Tatiana Weston-Webb, Malia Manuel, Macy Callaghan

Heat 6: Johanne Defay, Sally Fitzgibbons, Keely Andrew

Trade your teams for the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro NOW at FantasySurfer.com

Who’s the favorite to win this event? Look no further than defending event chmpion Gabriel Medina:

