2018 Gold Coast Facts and Stats

We’re just a few days away from the kickoff event of the 2018 WSL Championship tour on the Gold Coast and with it, the hype train that follows it. Mick Fanning’s final two events. Kelly Slater’s last year on tour (maybe?). John John goes for his third straight world title. Gabriel Medina looks to cement himself as the main rival to John John. Tyler Wright looks to cement her legacy with a third world title. Carissa Moore and Stephanie Gilmore battle to regain their winning forms.
What we can statistically say about the Gold Coast events:
From 2005 thru 2013, regularfoots won every men’s Gold Coast CT event.
During that stretch, Kelly Slater (4 wins) and Mick Fanning (2 wins) dominated the competition.
Your all time leader in wins for the Gold Coast is Stephanie Gilmore with 5 victories.
Since 2014, three of the last four Gold Coast men’s events have been won by goofyfoots. (Owen Wright 2017, Matt Wilkinson 2016, Gabriel Medina 2014).
Since the start of 2002, no men’s surfer has ever successfully defended his Gold Coast title. Stephanie Gilmore on the women’s side, has previously won the event in consecutive years (2009, 2010).
The ONLY wildcard to win the Gold Coast event was Stephanie Gilmore in 2005.
And here’s the facts:
WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards and the WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard
WHAT: Event no.1 for the 2018 WSL Championship Tour
WHEN: March 11-23, 2018
WHERE: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
HOW TO WATCH: Tune in to WorldSurfLeague.com or watch via your Facebook feed.
TIME ZONE: The Gold Coast of Australia is 15 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 18 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00 AM March 11th on the Gold Coast is...
1:00 PM, March 10th in Los Angeles
4:00 PM, March 10th in New York
11:00 AM, March 10th in Hawaii
9:00 PM, March 10th in London
10:00 PM, March 10th in Paris
11:00 PM, March 10th in Durban, South Africa
6:00 PM, March 10th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
6:00 AM, March 11th in Tokyo
INJURIES: As of today (Mar 9 AUS, Mar 8 USA), Julian Wilson remains in the heat draw despite a shoulder injury that has threatened to sideline him for this event and maybe more. This means he has NOT withdrawn from the event yet, or doesn’t plan to. On the women’s side, Courtney Conlogue has withdrawn from the event with a broken foot. She has been replaced by Macy Callaghan.
WILDCARDS: The final spots for the Men’s and Women’s event will be determined by a local trials event. Mikey Wright has been given an automatic wildcard for the event.
HEAT DRAW:
MEN’s 2018 Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast
ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW
Heat 1: Owen Wright, Caio Ibelli, Ezekiel Lau
Heat 2: Matt Wilkinson, Michel Bourez, Michael Rodrigues
Heat 3: Jordy Smith, Conner Coffin, Pat Gudauskas
Heat 4: Julian Wilson, Joan Duru, Ian Gouveia
Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Mikey Wright
Heat 6: John John Florence, Griffin Colapinto, Wildcard (TBA)
Heat 7: Kolohe Andino, Kanoa Igarashi, Keanu Asing
Heat 8: Adriano DeSouza, Adrian Buchan, Willian Cardoso
Heat 9: Joel Parkinson, Jeremy Flores, Yago Dora
Heat 10: Filipe Toledo, frederico Morais, Tomas Hermes
Heat 11: Sebastian Zietz, Connor O’Leary, Wade Carmichael
Heat 12: Mick Fanning, Kelly Slater, Jesse Mendes
WOMEN’s 2018 Roxy Pro Gold Coast
ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW
Heat 1: Lakey Peterson, Johanne Defay, Caroline Marks
Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Keely Andrew
Heat 3: Tyler Wright, Malia Manuel, Wildcard (TBA)
Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore, Bronte Macauley, Macy Callaghan
Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons, Silvana Lima, Paige Hareb
Heat 6: Nikki Va Dijk, Sage Erickson, Coco Ho
