2018 Gold Coast Facts and Stats

We’re just a few days away from the kickoff event of the 2018 WSL Championship tour on the Gold Coast and with it, the hype train that follows it. Mick Fanning’s final two events. Kelly Slater’s last year on tour (maybe?). John John goes for his third straight world title. Gabriel Medina looks to cement himself as the main rival to John John. Tyler Wright looks to cement her legacy with a third world title. Carissa Moore and Stephanie Gilmore battle to regain their winning forms.

What we can statistically say about the Gold Coast events:

From 2005 thru 2013, regularfoots won every men’s Gold Coast CT event.

During that stretch, Kelly Slater (4 wins) and Mick Fanning (2 wins) dominated the competition.

Your all time leader in wins for the Gold Coast is Stephanie Gilmore with 5 victories.

Since 2014, three of the last four Gold Coast men’s events have been won by goofyfoots. (Owen Wright 2017, Matt Wilkinson 2016, Gabriel Medina 2014).

Since the start of 2002, no men’s surfer has ever successfully defended his Gold Coast title. Stephanie Gilmore on the women’s side, has previously won the event in consecutive years (2009, 2010).

The ONLY wildcard to win the Gold Coast event was Stephanie Gilmore in 2005.

And here’s the facts:

WHO: The WSL Men’s Top 34 + 2 wildcards and the WSL Women’s Top 17 + 1 wildcard

WHAT: Event no.1 for the 2018 WSL Championship Tour

WHEN: March 11-23, 2018

WHERE: Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

HOW TO WATCH: Tune in to WorldSurfLeague.com or watch via your Facebook feed.

TIME ZONE: The Gold Coast of Australia is 15 hours ahead of the US East Coast and 18 hours ahead of the US West Coast. This means that 7:00 AM March 11th on the Gold Coast is...

1:00 PM, March 10th in Los Angeles

4:00 PM, March 10th in New York

11:00 AM, March 10th in Hawaii

9:00 PM, March 10th in London

10:00 PM, March 10th in Paris

11:00 PM, March 10th in Durban, South Africa

6:00 PM, March 10th in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

6:00 AM, March 11th in Tokyo

INJURIES: As of today (Mar 9 AUS, Mar 8 USA), Julian Wilson remains in the heat draw despite a shoulder injury that has threatened to sideline him for this event and maybe more. This means he has NOT withdrawn from the event yet, or doesn’t plan to. On the women’s side, Courtney Conlogue has withdrawn from the event with a broken foot. She has been replaced by Macy Callaghan.

WILDCARDS: The final spots for the Men’s and Women’s event will be determined by a local trials event. Mikey Wright has been given an automatic wildcard for the event.

HEAT DRAW:

MEN’s 2018 Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast

ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW

Heat 1: Owen Wright, Caio Ibelli, Ezekiel Lau

Heat 2: Matt Wilkinson, Michel Bourez, Michael Rodrigues

Heat 3: Jordy Smith, Conner Coffin, Pat Gudauskas

Heat 4: Julian Wilson, Joan Duru, Ian Gouveia

Heat 5: Gabriel Medina, Italo Ferreira, Mikey Wright

Heat 6: John John Florence, Griffin Colapinto, Wildcard (TBA)

Heat 7: Kolohe Andino, Kanoa Igarashi, Keanu Asing

Heat 8: Adriano DeSouza, Adrian Buchan, Willian Cardoso

Heat 9: Joel Parkinson, Jeremy Flores, Yago Dora

Heat 10: Filipe Toledo, frederico Morais, Tomas Hermes

Heat 11: Sebastian Zietz, Connor O’Leary, Wade Carmichael

Heat 12: Mick Fanning, Kelly Slater, Jesse Mendes

WOMEN’s 2018 Roxy Pro Gold Coast

ROUND 1 HEAT DRAW

Heat 1: Lakey Peterson, Johanne Defay, Caroline Marks

Heat 2: Carissa Moore, Tatiana Weston-Webb, Keely Andrew

Heat 3: Tyler Wright, Malia Manuel, Wildcard (TBA)

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore, Bronte Macauley, Macy Callaghan

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons, Silvana Lima, Paige Hareb

Heat 6: Nikki Va Dijk, Sage Erickson, Coco Ho